Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz

Pedro Pascal got candid about his nature for the people he “loves” in a new interview.
Speaking at a press conference, which he attended alongside the cast of his upcoming TV show The Last of Us, Pedro revealed that he is “fiercely protective” of the people closed to him, reported PEOPLE.
The actor, who plays Joel Miller in the season 2 of the HBO TV series, drew parallels between his real and reel life selves, sharing that he can relate to the protective qualities of his character.
"I'm pretty fiercely protective. I'm protective of the people that I love. And I think that's probably the main component that I relate to,” he stated.
This comes amid swirling rumors that Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston are in a romantic relationship, after they were spotted spending quality time together at a restaurant.
While the actor denied the speculations, the Friends starlet’s birthday wish for Pedro added fuel to the rumors.
The Gladiator II star also opened up about the emotional strain that comes with playing a character such as Joel, stating, "It's this experience, more than any I've had. It's hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel."
"In a way that isn't very healthy. And so, I kind of feel their pain I suppose, so I suppose I was in an unhealthy mindset,” Pedro further shared.
Pedro Pascal starrer The Last of Us season 2 is slated to premiere on April 13, 2025.