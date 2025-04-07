‘Suits LA’ pays tribute to late John Amos with special storyline in episode 7

The popular TV series Suits LA has once again left everyone talking after paying a heartfelt tribute to the late actor John Amos, who passed away in August 2024 at the age of 84.
In a special episode 7, titled Good Times, the show's lawyers Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell and his former partner Rick, portrayed by Bryan Greenberg, come together to honor Amos' legacy and secure a star for him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
However, their efforts are met with resistance from a stubborn executive who is unfamiliar with Amos' iconic role in the classic CBS series Good Times but they manage to secure a commitment for him to receive a star with a two-year wait.
“The man’s a legend, he’s an icon,” Ted said in the show.
He further added that “John Amos was the Sidney Poitier of television. He broke new ground for Black America, and he was a father figure for all of America! He should have had a star decades ago, and if you can’t recognize that, you’re in the wrong goddamn business!”
The episode ended with the show’s lawyers watching an old episode of Good Times in his honor.
John Amos previously appeared as himself in Episode 1 of Suits LA.
