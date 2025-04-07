Entertainment

‘Suits LA’ pays tribute to late John Amos with special storyline in episode 7

John Amos passed away in August 2024 at the age of 84 from natural causes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
‘Suits LA’ pays tribute to late John Amos with special storyline in episode 7
‘Suits LA’ pays tribute to late John Amos with special storyline in episode 7

The popular TV series Suits LA has once again left everyone talking after paying a heartfelt tribute to the late actor John Amos, who passed away in August 2024 at the age of 84. 

In a special episode 7, titled Good Times, the show's lawyers Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell and his former partner Rick, portrayed by Bryan Greenberg, come together to honor Amos' legacy and secure a star for him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, their efforts are met with resistance from a stubborn executive who is unfamiliar with Amos' iconic role in the classic CBS series Good Times but they manage to secure a commitment for him to receive a star with a two-year wait.

Related: 'Suits' spinoff series 'Suits: LA' gets greenlight at NBC

“The man’s a legend, he’s an icon,” Ted said in the show.

He further added that “John Amos was the Sidney Poitier of television. He broke new ground for Black America, and he was a father figure for all of America! He should have had a star decades ago, and if you can’t recognize that, you’re in the wrong goddamn business!”

The episode ended with the show’s lawyers watching an old episode of Good Times in his honor.

John Amos previously appeared as himself in Episode 1 of Suits LA.

Related: Meghan Markle to make cameo in ‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’?

'The White Lotus' season 3 leaves fans excited for next instalment
'The White Lotus' season 3 leaves fans excited for next instalment
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker son imitates father in adorable clicks
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker son imitates father in adorable clicks
Post Malone enjoys romantic Paris getaway with new flame after split from fiancée
Post Malone enjoys romantic Paris getaway with new flame after split from fiancée
Lily Collins charms in sparkling black gown at Breakthrough Prize 2025
Lily Collins charms in sparkling black gown at Breakthrough Prize 2025
Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate big milestone
Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate big milestone
Sabrina Carpenter bids farewell to ‘dreamy’ Europe leg of Short n’ Sweet Tour
Sabrina Carpenter bids farewell to ‘dreamy’ Europe leg of Short n’ Sweet Tour
Katy Perry makes first appearance after ex Russell Brand rape charges
Katy Perry makes first appearance after ex Russell Brand rape charges
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’
Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves