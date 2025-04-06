Entertainment

Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate big milestone

Beyoncé expands her beloved haircare line Cécred, founded with mother Tina Knowles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate big milestone
Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate big milestone

Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate a huge milestone.

The mother-daughter duo founded a haircare line Cécred in 2024, which has been expanded now.

Beyoncé shared the delightful news by sharing a video message with Tina, 71.

The pop icon said, "So excited that our incredible hair care line will be available in Ulta Beauty beauty supply. As a hairstylist I love visiting Ulta. It is a wonderland of hair products and the biggest and most extensive collections of hair tools. I could spend hours there."

Related: Beyoncé's mom fires back at Kanye West's remarks against her grandkids

Tina chimed in, "If you haven’t tried our Cecred products, then please now you can just walk into the store and get them. This is a dream come true for Beyonce and me.”

As per the announcement, their beauty brand will be available at Ulta Beauty from upcoming week.

The caption of the post read, "BTW this hair oil is liquid gold. 'Operation Cecred and Ulta handoff' I am asking you to do a Cecred Handoff video challenge! (Send to my Dm) winner for best video will visit @cecred salon for a hair visit with me! And a complete line of products!!!!"

On the personal front, Beyoncé and Jay-Z recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.

Related: Tina Knowles shares rare footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z for 17th anniversary

Sabrina Carpenter bids farewell to ‘dreamy’ Europe leg of Short n’ Sweet Tour
Sabrina Carpenter bids farewell to ‘dreamy’ Europe leg of Short n’ Sweet Tour
Katy Perry makes first appearance after ex Russell Brand rape charges
Katy Perry makes first appearance after ex Russell Brand rape charges
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’
Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves
Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move
Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move
Olivia Rodrigo concludes Guts World Tour’s Mexico leg with exciting post
Olivia Rodrigo concludes Guts World Tour’s Mexico leg with exciting post
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share sweet kiss in March photo dump
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share sweet kiss in March photo dump
Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet