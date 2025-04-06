Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate big milestone

Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate a huge milestone.
The mother-daughter duo founded a haircare line Cécred in 2024, which has been expanded now.
Beyoncé shared the delightful news by sharing a video message with Tina, 71.
The pop icon said, "So excited that our incredible hair care line will be available in Ulta Beauty beauty supply. As a hairstylist I love visiting Ulta. It is a wonderland of hair products and the biggest and most extensive collections of hair tools. I could spend hours there."
Tina chimed in, "If you haven’t tried our Cecred products, then please now you can just walk into the store and get them. This is a dream come true for Beyonce and me.”
As per the announcement, their beauty brand will be available at Ulta Beauty from upcoming week.
The caption of the post read, "BTW this hair oil is liquid gold. 'Operation Cecred and Ulta handoff' I am asking you to do a Cecred Handoff video challenge! (Send to my Dm) winner for best video will visit @cecred salon for a hair visit with me! And a complete line of products!!!!"
On the personal front, Beyoncé and Jay-Z recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.
