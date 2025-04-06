Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’

Finn Wolfhard made a surprising confession about the hit show, Stranger Things.
The Hollywood star confessed that his life changed completely after making debut in the Netflix series.
Finn recently opened up to PEOPLE, sharing that if he could turn back time, he would prioritize seeking “therapy” after becoming famous overnight.
He said, "I don't think I'd ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy. But it was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that.”
The It actor added, "I would end up probably making a mistake in a different way anyways. I think childhood, and life in general, is about trial and error."
Stranger Things, which is gearing up to release its fifth and final season sometime this year, also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Brett Gelman, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.
The official release date of the Netfix show has not been announced yet.
