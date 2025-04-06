Entertainment

Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’

‘Stranger Things’ season five starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin will release in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’

Finn Wolfhard made a surprising confession about the hit show, Stranger Things.

The Hollywood star confessed that his life changed completely after making debut in the Netflix series.

Finn recently opened up to PEOPLE, sharing that if he could turn back time, he would prioritize seeking “therapy” after becoming famous overnight.

He said, "I don't think I'd ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy. But it was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that.”

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard announces debut solo album

The It actor added, "I would end up probably making a mistake in a different way anyways. I think childhood, and life in general, is about trial and error."

Stranger Things, which is gearing up to release its fifth and final season sometime this year, also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Brett Gelman, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

The official release date of the Netfix show has not been announced yet.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release

Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves
Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move
Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move
Olivia Rodrigo concludes Guts World Tour’s Mexico leg with exciting post
Olivia Rodrigo concludes Guts World Tour’s Mexico leg with exciting post
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share sweet kiss in March photo dump
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share sweet kiss in March photo dump
Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex Cassie Ventura hit with new challenge amid legal trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex Cassie Ventura hit with new challenge amid legal trial
Tina Knowles shares rare footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z for 17th anniversary
Tina Knowles shares rare footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z for 17th anniversary
Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce