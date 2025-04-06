Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves

Bollywood singer Diljit Dosanjh recently met Hollywood star Will Smith and made him dance to Punjabi music.
On Sunday morning, the G.O.A.T singer took to Instagram and posted a clip dancing with Will.
He captioned the post, "Panjabi aa gaye oye (smiley face with sunglasses emoji) With one and only living legend @willsmith (crown emoji). It’s Inspiring to watch King Will Smith doing bhangra and enjoying Panjabi dhol (drum) beat (smiling face with halo emoji)."
The viral video began with Will Smith holding his phone and showing Diljit's picture. Later on, Diljit was seen standing next to the renowned actor as he smiled.
The duo then grooved to Bhangra beats.
A fan commented, “bro aura farming diljit after getting aura farmed.”
Another wrote, “Yeahhh punjabi chaa gaye Oye hollywood ch.”
For the short video, Diljit opted for white kurta pyjama and red turban. Meanwhile, Will looked draper in a blue co-ord set.
Notably, this collaboration comes just over a month after Will commented on one of Diljit's posts.
