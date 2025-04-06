Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves

Will Smith and Diljit Dosanjh groove to Bhangra beats in viral clip

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves

Bollywood singer Diljit Dosanjh recently met Hollywood star Will Smith and made him dance to Punjabi music.

On Sunday morning, the G.O.A.T singer took to Instagram and posted a clip dancing with Will.

He captioned the post, "Panjabi aa gaye oye (smiley face with sunglasses emoji) With one and only living legend @willsmith (crown emoji). It’s Inspiring to watch King Will Smith doing bhangra and enjoying Panjabi dhol (drum) beat (smiling face with halo emoji)."

Related: Will Smith takes dig at Chris Rock for Oscars slap in new album

The viral video began with Will Smith holding his phone and showing Diljit's picture. Later on, Diljit was seen standing next to the renowned actor as he smiled.

The duo then grooved to Bhangra beats.

A fan commented, “bro aura farming diljit after getting aura farmed.”

Another wrote, “Yeahhh punjabi chaa gaye Oye hollywood ch.”

For the short video, Diljit opted for white kurta pyjama and red turban. Meanwhile, Will looked draper in a blue co-ord set.

Notably, this collaboration comes just over a month after Will commented on one of Diljit's posts. 

Related: Will Smith reveals Willow's shocking act of rebellion during Whip My Hair tour

Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’
Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move
Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move
Olivia Rodrigo concludes Guts World Tour’s Mexico leg with exciting post
Olivia Rodrigo concludes Guts World Tour’s Mexico leg with exciting post
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share sweet kiss in March photo dump
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share sweet kiss in March photo dump
Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex Cassie Ventura hit with new challenge amid legal trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex Cassie Ventura hit with new challenge amid legal trial
Tina Knowles shares rare footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z for 17th anniversary
Tina Knowles shares rare footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z for 17th anniversary
Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce