Jacqueline Fernandez mourns loss of her mother Kim Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.
As per Bollywood Hungama, the Murder 2 star’s mother had been undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra following a severe stroke in March.
The sad news of demise has been confirmed by media outlets but the Fernandez family is yet to issue an official statement.
Related: Jacqueline Fernandez named 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity' of 2024
Kim Fernandez was suffering with serious health complications since the stroke that occurred during the last week of March.
She had been promptly taken to Lilavati Hospital's Intensive Care Unit and remained under constant medical care.
Due to her mother’s deteriorating condition, Jacqueline chose to not attend an scheduled IPL performance in Guwahati, before the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
At the time, a close source told Hindustan Times, saying, “Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU and recovering, as the family waits for updates from the doctors. During this difficult time, Jacqueline has chosen to stay by her mother's side and will unfortunately miss the IPL performance.”
Jacqueline Fernandez stayed away from public interactions in the past few weeks as she is believed to be spending time with her family during this challenging time.
Related: Jacqueline Fernandez sets the internet on fire in white monokini