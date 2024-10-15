Trending

Jacqueline Fernandez named 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity' of 2024

Congratulations are in for Jacqueline Fernandez as she has been crowned 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Congratulations are in for Jacqueline Fernandez as she has been crowned Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity
Congratulations are in for Jacqueline Fernandez as she has been crowned 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity'

Jacqueline Fernandez is a staunch supporter of a vegetarian lifestyle, as per reports.

The Kick star, known for her roles in numerous Bollywood hits, received the honour of being crowned the ‘Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity’ by PETA, India.

PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera revealed, "From acting to animal rights activism, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh have proven to be real superstars.”

Further stating, “PETA India is delighted to honor them for showing the world that kindness to animals is the most beautiful quality of all.”

To note, the superstar many times has used her star power to support PETA India, especially with the #FreeGajraj campaign to call for the rescue of an elephant chained for over 50 years.

Fernandez has also advocated for animal rights, adopting shelter dogs, promote veganism and also starred in campaigns against angora wool and horse-drawn carriages.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez made her Hollywood debut with Kill 'Em All 2. 

She has also been busy shooting for the most awaited comedy franchise film titled Housefull 5 in London for a month-long schedule. 

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales

Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales
Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals

Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

Trending News

Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Hiba Bukhari drops enchanting snaps from dreamy London getaway
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan confirm separation?
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Rajkummar Rao shares deeply personal moment amid 'VVKWWV' success
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates her brother's Dua-e-khair: Photos Inside
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Mawra Hocane stuns in yellow at her 32nd post-birthday celebrations
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Emmad Irfani is 'in awe' of Hania Amir's immaculate career path
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy seaside moment in Turkey
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Alia Bhatt makes emotional health confession after ‘Jigra’ release
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remembers uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 76th birthday
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Alia Bhatt receives loads of love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu amid 'Jigra' criticism