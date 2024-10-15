Jacqueline Fernandez named 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity' of 2024

Jacqueline Fernandez is a staunch supporter of a vegetarian lifestyle, as per reports.
The Kick star, known for her roles in numerous Bollywood hits, received the honour of being crowned the ‘Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity’ by PETA, India.
PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera revealed, "From acting to animal rights activism, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh have proven to be real superstars.”
Further stating, “PETA India is delighted to honor them for showing the world that kindness to animals is the most beautiful quality of all.”
To note, the superstar many times has used her star power to support PETA India, especially with the #FreeGajraj campaign to call for the rescue of an elephant chained for over 50 years.
Fernandez has also advocated for animal rights, adopting shelter dogs, promote veganism and also starred in campaigns against angora wool and horse-drawn carriages.
On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez made her Hollywood debut with Kill 'Em All 2.
She has also been busy shooting for the most awaited comedy franchise film titled Housefull 5 in London for a month-long schedule.