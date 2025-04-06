Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spotted together as they stepped out for a cozy dinner in Los Angeles amid swirling rumors about their “troubled” marriage.
As per Dailymail, the Rhode founder and the Peaches crooner made an outing amid fans fears of Justin's well-being have escalated in recent months, during the continuous speculations on the status of their marriage.
Justin raised concerns as looking hollow-eyed and disheveled in public and sharing a string of concerning posts on social media.
Related: Hailey Bieber drops subtle hint about 'troubled' marriage with Justin Bieber
Hailey and Justin stepped out in coordinated all-black outfits for their evening out.
The Baby singer opted for an oversized zip-up hoodie paired with Balenciaga track pants and a pink hat for a laid-back look.
Meanwhile, the model showcased her fit figure in a black sleeveless crop top, which she teamed with wide-legged pants and white heels.
Previously, an insider revealed that the 28-year-old Rhode Beauty founder “craves the Justin she fell in love with.”
“The way their relationship is now, they both know it could be better. It is not as bad as some are saying but it is strained,” the source said, adding, “Friends have suggested counseling.”
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in September 2018 and they welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues, in August 2024.
Related: Justin Bieber announces new venture amid Selena Gomez drama