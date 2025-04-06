Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber stepped out in coordinated all-black outfits

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move
Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spotted together as they stepped out for a cozy dinner in Los Angeles amid swirling rumors about their “troubled” marriage.

As per Dailymail, the Rhode founder and the Peaches crooner made an outing amid fans fears of Justin's well-being have escalated in recent months, during the continuous speculations on the status of their marriage.

Justin raised concerns as looking hollow-eyed and disheveled in public and sharing a string of concerning posts on social media.

Related: Hailey Bieber drops subtle hint about 'troubled' marriage with Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin stepped out in coordinated all-black outfits for their evening out.

The Baby singer opted for an oversized zip-up hoodie paired with Balenciaga track pants and a pink hat for a laid-back look.

Meanwhile, the model showcased her fit figure in a black sleeveless crop top, which she teamed with wide-legged pants and white heels.

Previously, an insider revealed that the 28-year-old Rhode Beauty founder “craves the Justin she fell in love with.”

“The way their relationship is now, they both know it could be better. It is not as bad as some are saying but it is strained,” the source said, adding, “Friends have suggested counseling.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in September 2018 and they welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Related: Justin Bieber announces new venture amid Selena Gomez drama

Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves
Olivia Rodrigo concludes Guts World Tour’s Mexico leg with exciting post
Olivia Rodrigo concludes Guts World Tour’s Mexico leg with exciting post
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share sweet kiss in March photo dump
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share sweet kiss in March photo dump
Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Glen Powell makes sweet move amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner parties hard with friends amid tension with Timothée Chalamet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex Cassie Ventura hit with new challenge amid legal trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex Cassie Ventura hit with new challenge amid legal trial
Tina Knowles shares rare footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z for 17th anniversary
Tina Knowles shares rare footage of Beyoncé, Jay-Z for 17th anniversary
Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Terrence Howard levels explosive claims against Diddy amid new legal woes
Terrence Howard levels explosive claims against Diddy amid new legal woes