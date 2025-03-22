Sabrina Carpenter’s new record shakes up Taylor Swift’s dominance

Sabrina Carpenter is on track to beat Taylor Swift’s decade-long record!
On Friday, March 21, Billboard took to its official Instagram handle to share about the Espresso hitmaker’s major new milestone, revealing that her superhit album, Short n’ Sweet, has become the first album with four pop airplays number 1 since Taylor Swift’s 1989.
“Sabrina Carpenter just scored her fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart with ‘Bed Chem’! The track is following in the footsteps of her hits like ‘Taste,’ ‘Please Please Please,’ and ‘Espresso’ from her 2024 album 'Short n’ Sweet,’” captioned Billboard.
They continued, “With this, Sabrina’s album becomes the first to have four Pop Airplay No. 1s since Taylor Swift’s '1989' back in 2014-15. Fun fact: Carpenter even opened for Taylor on 'The Eras Tour' in 2023-24!”
With Taylor’s five tracks and Sabrina’s four, the Eras Tour hitmaker’s dominance is at risk as the Taste songstress is inching closer to tying her close friend’s 1989 chart milestone.
The post was later shared by Sabrina Carpenter on her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 22, where she expressed gratitude towards her fans for their love and admiration.
“I mean damn!!!!!! THANK YOU,” she captioned.
Sabrina Carpenter is scheduled to perform a thrilling Short n’ Sweet Tour concert in Brussels, Belgium, today on March 22, 2025.