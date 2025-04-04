Queen Mary feels ‘touched’ as Free of Bullying program makes ‘positive’ impact

Queen Mary is “touched” by the positive impact of the Mary Foundation’s Free of Bullying program on the lives of the French people.
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Danish Royal Family on Friday, April 4, the Queen Consort penned a heartfelt note, opening up about the warm response she received for her impactful program.
“It was touching to hear about the staff's positive experiences with the French version of Free of Bullying, Vivre Ensemble, at the school in Paris that I visited with First Lady Brigitte Macron,” she shared.
The Queen continued to share that after pilot testing in 18 Parisian schools and successful adaptation to France, the special program will now be launched throughout the country.
Free of Bullying, which was developed by the Mary Foundation and Save the Children Denmark, focuses on fighting against bullying and promoting respect and kindness in communities.
The program aims to provide education, support, and resources to prevent bullying, especially among young people.
In the caption, Mary noted, “Although adaptation to the individual country is important, it is also clear to me after this visit that the values in Free of Bullying are so fundamental that they are relevant across borders. I am happy and proud of that.”
“At the Mary Foundation, we are passionate about contributing to safe children's communities where there is no place for bullying,” the Queen added.
The message was signed by Queen Mary, stating, “H.M. The Queen.”