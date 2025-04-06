London Marathon 2025: Wiggins sets sights on GWR in unique traffic cone outfit

An enthusiastic runner, Michael Wiggins plans to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the fastest time running the London Marathon while wearing a traffic cone costume.
He will be participating in his 18th marathon since 1999 but this time he aims to set a new world record by completing the race faster than current record of three hours and 22 minutes.
As per BBC, Wiggins is also running to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity that supports research into prostate cancer, a disease affecting one in eight men.
He was motivated to take on this challenge after three of his friends were diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The 47-year-old hopes his attempt will raise awareness and encourage men to talk about their health.
Related: Max Verstappen wins first race of 2025 in thrilling Japanese Grand Prix
Wiggins said, “I’ve got three good friends that I've known for years, all in their early 60s now, who had prostate cancer in the last five years. Although they are 10 or 12 years older than me, it's still a shock."
He aims to raise over £1,000 for Prostate Cancer UK and expressed that if his efforts can help save even one additional life than it will be worth it.
Wiggins will join 260 other runners at the London Marathon, on April 27, all running in support of Prostate Cancer UK with the charity aiming to raise over £720,000.
Related: Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win