Prince William, Kate Middleton indecisive on key choice about Prince George

Prince George has little time to decide if he wants to follow dad Prince William's footsteps.
The young prince will be starting his final year at his current school in September, after which the Royal Family will decide if George will be attending Eton College like the future king.
Currently, the 11-year-old Royal is studying at co-educational prep school Lambrook in the Berkshire countryside.
Furthermore, William and Prince Harry attended the all-boys boarding school Eton, while Princess Kate attended co-educational Marlborough College.
The decision has been the talk of British press since 2023, when they reported that the couple might send their first born to Marlboroug, however, in January 2024 it was revealed that they might be leaning towards Eton.
Following that, it was reported that the Royals landed on Marlborough and staff were working out the details of George's stay, however in January and February, Kate was spotted visiting two North London school, Highgate and University College School.
Prince William excelled at Eton in his studies and sports, and captained the Swimming team, meanwhile Prince Harry had quite a different experience as he penned in his book Spare, "Heaven for brilliant boys, it could thus only be purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy."
Notably, as per Royal experts, Kate is having a hard time making a final call as she believes Prince George will have a hard time in boarding school.