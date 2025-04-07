Royal

Princess Isabella's 18th birthday celebration's eye-popping cost revealed

Denmark's Princess Isabella is turning 18th in April and will be celebrating it with country's youth

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark are preparing for the birthday celebration of their second-born Princess Isabella.

The Countess of Monpezat's will be marking her 18th birthday on April 21, 2025.

To celebrate the occasion, Danish Royal Family has shared that the coming-of-age party will be cerebrated with two "official event," prior to the actual date on April 11 and April 15.

The Royal Family is sparing no expensive as the massive budget the first event, a showstopping gala held on April 11 at the Arhus City Hall, is revealed to be more than 290,000 Norwegian Kroner (approx. $27,000).

Guest list for the event is expected to reach over 200 people, as 100 representative from Danish youth groups and an additional 50 local young people would be attending the first birthday bash.

The first event will be featuring musical performances, dancing and fashion show.

According to the Royal household's statement, the celebration "will be a tribute to the city's many young talents in the creative fields such as music, sport, cuisine and design."

The most exciting part of the celebration, which is still under wraps, is a surprise birthday present that Princess Isabella is expected to receive, worth 10,000 kroner (approx. $900).

Second event is "a birthday performance on The Old Stage of The Royal Danish Theatre" in Copenhagen.

The Danish Royal Family has invited over 1000 young people from across Denmark to join them in watching the special performance.

On her actual birthday, Isabella would be marking the occasion at a private birthday event, surrounding by family and close friends.

