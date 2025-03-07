Danish Royal family announces Princess Isabella's 18th birthday plans

Royal

Queen Mary and King Frederik's daughter Princess Isabella will turn 18 on Monday, April 21

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 07, 2025
Princess Isabella of Denmark is set to turn 18 in April and her parents, Queen Mary and King Frederik, have made sure to celebrate the joyous occasion to the fullest.

On Thursday, March 6, the Danish royal family took to its official website to announce their plans for Princess Isabella’s milestone birthday.

“The birthday will be marked officially on 11 and 15 April in Aarhus and Copenhagen, respectively, with celebrations that pay tribute to the communities of the young generation with culture, creativity, sustainability and volunteerism as the principal elements,” the palace stated.

According to the statement, the first event, held at Aarhus City Hall, will pay tribute to the city’s many young talents in the creative fields such as music, sport, cuisine and design.

The celebration will feature a fashion show, musical performances, and a birthday cake presentation.

For the second celebration, set to take place at The Royal Danish Theatre, Princess Isabella and the royal family will attend a birthday performance.

“The theatre will be filled with a young audience, as more than 1000 young people ranging from the ages of 17 to 24 from the whole Realm will have the opportunity to get tickets to the birthday performance via a lottery,” the palace added.

New portraits of Princess Isabella, taken by photographer Steen Evald, have also been released to mark the occasion.

