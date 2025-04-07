Sports

Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain

Jos Buttler stepped down as captain after England was eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy

  • by Web Desk
  • April 07, 2025
Batter Harry Brook has been appointed as England's new white-ball captain on Monday, April 7.

He replaces Jos Buttler who stepped down as captain after England was eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy during the group stage.

As per multiple outlets, Brook who served as Buttler's vice-captain for the past 12 months will be responsible for leading the team in both formats (ODIs and T20s).

The 26-year-old said in a statement, "It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain. I’m excited to get going and give it everything I've got,” as per Reuters.

Previously, he had temporarily taken on the role of ODI captain during a five-match series against Australia in September when Buttler was injured and unavailable to play.

He was also the captain of the England Under-19 cricket team and also led the Northern Superchargers team in The Hundred tournament last year.

Rob Key, the managing director of England men's cricket said, "Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments."

Brook has played 26 ODI matches for England, scoring a total of 816 runs.

Additionally, he has played 44 matches in the T20 format and he was part of the England team that won the T20 World Cup in 2022 which was held in Australia.

