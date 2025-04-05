Real Madrid suffer huge blow in La Liga title race after shocking loss to Valencia

Real Madrid has faced an unexpected loss at a crucial moment in the La Liga title race, with a 2-1 defeat at home to Valencia.
Hugo Duro scored a dramatic injury-time goal for Valencia, which surprised Real Madrid.
The goal came in the 95th minute after Rafa Mir provided a great cross for Duro to head in.
Earlier, Valencia had taken the lead with Mouctar Diakhaby’s header from Andre Almeida’s cross.
Real Madrid had a chance to score earlier when Vinicius Jr was awarded a penalty, but his shot was easily saved by Valencia’s goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili after a foul on Kylian Mbappe.
However, Vinicius made up for the missed penalty by scoring a goal shortly after halftime, equalizing for Real Madrid.
As a result of the defeat, Real Madrid remains three points behind Barcelona, who are playing Real Betis later.
Related: Kylian Mbappe, other players cleared for Arsenal match despite UEFA penalties
Moreover, Real Madrid has struggled with penalties this season, missing five out of 16 attempts, the most they’ve missed in a season since at least 2013-14.
Valencia’s win was a big achievement as it was their first victory at the Bernabeu since 2008.
Now, Real Madrid will travel to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday to play Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
Related: Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory