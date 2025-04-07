Jennifer Lopez reveals concert dates for anticipated Up All Night Tour 2025

Jennifer Lopez has sparked anticipation and excitement among her fans!
The Love Don’t Cost a Thing hitmaker turned to her official Instagram account on Monday, April 7, to share a thrilling video as she announced a thrilling update about her upcoming tour, Up All Night.
In the post, the 55-year-old American singer, songwriter, and actress teased a few “select shows dates” over the summer.
“To all my international JLovers, I’ll be doing a few select show dates over the summer. I can’t wait to get back out there to see all of you. It’s been too long. It’s gonna be an amazing summer. #JLoLiveIn2025,” she captioned.
For the upcoming tour, JLo has five performances scheduled in Spain this July.
The Marry Me starlet will captivate her Spanish fans across five cities, which include Pontevedra on July 8, Cádiz on July 10, Málaga on July 11, Barcelona on July 15, and Bilbao on July 16, 2025.
In the video, the Ain’t Your Mama songstress can be seen delivering some power-packed performances with unmatchable energy level.
Expressing their excitement, a fan commented on the post, writing, “Wooow, omg! Soo excited, can’t wait!”
“Soooooo Excited Jen Can’t Wait to See You in the Summer,” another anticipated.
A third penned, “Suddenly I’m packing my bags and going on vacation to see JLo.”
Jennifer Lopez is also currently filming a new rom-com film titled Office Romance.