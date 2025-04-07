Royal

King Frederik opens Christiansborg Castle to public for 'special spectacle'

Denmark’s King Frederik X announces major event to fulfil ‘long-standing tradition’

  April 07, 2025
King Frederik has issued an exciting announcement for royal fans.

Taking to Instagram account of the Danish Royal Family on Monday, April 7, the Monarch shared a thrilling news with royal fans, announcing that the doors of the Christiansborg Castle will be opened to public to witness a “special spectacle.”

“The streets of Copenhagen will be the setting for a special spectacle on Tuesday when ambassadors in horse-drawn carriages drive from Amalienborg to Christiansborg Palace to present their credentials to His Majesty the King,” the King shared.

He continued, “Everyone is welcome to follow along the carriage routes, and the horse-drawn carriages will depart from Amalienborg at 09.50, 10.20, 10.50 and 11.20.”

In the post, a couple of slides were shared that provided brief historical background of the event and also details about it.

“PUBLIC AUDIENCE. Today, 77 Danes represented His Majesty the King at a public audience. A long-standing tradition that was formalized by Frederik IV in 1725, where all citizens were given the opportunity to approach the regent directly with proposals or requests,” read a slide.

Public hearings are usually held once or twice a month, typically every other Monday, where people with a relevant business can appear.

It was also shared that tomorrow, on April 8, King Frederik will receive new ambassadors from Argentina, Spain, Nepal, and Thailand.

