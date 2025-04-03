Apple releases iOS 18.5 first beta with two significant updates

Sci-Tech

Apple is all set to launch macOS 15.5, iPadOS 18.5, visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5 alongside iOS 18.5 beta 1

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 03, 2025
Apple has rolled out the first beta for the next update, iOS 18.5, to developers.

The recently introduced first beta is likely to consist of two significant changes for a streamlined user experience. 

These apply to the built-in Mail app and Apple Care, according to MacRumors.

Mail app settings are simpler to browse

iOS 18.5 will reportedly allow users to quickly hide contact photos, and turn off the “group by sender” view, by simply clicking the three-dotted menu in the top right-hand corner of the display.

These options are also available in iOS 18.4, but the only way to access them is to browse the Mail section after launching the Settings app.

Simplified finidng AppleCare details

In the AppleCare and warranty section of the Settings menu. The section now received a banner with the AppleCare logo which is associated with the AppleCare page on Apple.com, simplifying to browse the relevant details at the top of a link.

Alongside iOS 18.5 beta 1, the Cupertino-based tech giant is all set to launch macOS 15.5, iPadOS 18.5, visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5 updates too.

