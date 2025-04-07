Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino reunite in LA after wedding cancelation: See

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino made first appearance together after calling off their wedding.
On Monday, April 7, PEOPLE reported that the Euphoria actress and the Anyone but You producer, who recently broke their engagement, were spotted together at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles, California.
In the photographs shared by the outlet, the duo was spotted dressed in casual outfits as they spent an hour chatting at the restaurant before leaving together.
For the outing, the Madame Web starlet wore a blue hoodie, jeans, and white sneakers. She also sported a pair of chic sunglasses, complementing her bare face.
Meanwhile, Jonathan was dressed in an all-black attire that included a T-shirt, a jacket, and a pair of pants. He also wore coordinating shoes and stylish sunglasses.
This appearance of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino comes just weeks after The White Lotus actress pulled the plug on her and the American producer’s marriage due to “major issues” in their relationship.
“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,” told a source to Us Weekly.
Sharing reason behind wedding cancelation, the insider revealed that Sydney was the one to call it quits because of her “extremely busy” career, while the Immaculate producer wanted to spend more “quality time” with her.