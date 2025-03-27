Sydney Sweeney breaks off wedding to Jonathan Davino over ‘major issues’

Sydney Sweeney has called off the wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino.
In a new update shared by Us Weekly, it has been reported that the Euphoria actress and the Immaculate producer have cancelled their wedding due to some “major issues” in their relationship.
As per an insider, it was the Madame Web actress who “wanted to cancel everything.”
“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” told the source, adding, “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”
The tipster continued to tell that the plans for wedding have come “to a halt” and the couple is not having discussions about it anymore.
Sharing further, the insider revealed that Sydney’s “extremely busy” career served as the reason that “caused tension” in their relationship.
The tipster shared that The White Lotus actress has been more focused on her career, while the 41-year-old film producer desires spending more “quality time” together.
They continued, “Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars.”
“It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan,” the source added.
For those uninformed, Sydney Sweeney ignited split rumors with fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this month when reports revealed that the couple has been living apart from each other for nearly a month.