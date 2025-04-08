Here's why Ben Affleck keeps wedding ring on after Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck sparked fresh speculation after being spotted wearing his wedding ring in Los Angeles, despite his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
The Gone Girl star’s Affleck takes the role of a married mayoral candidate alongside Kerry Washington, who plays his onscreen wife in an upcoming movie Animal.
Recently, he was spotted on a smoke break from filming with a wedding ring on.
As per PEOPLE, a source stated that Affleck’s Netflix film is "another one of Ben's passion projects.”
The source continued, "He’s both acting and producing. He’s always great to work with,” adding that he plays "a married mayoral candidate" in the movie.
In recent photos, The Accountant star was snapped wearing a wedding band on the movie's set
"Filming just kicked off, but it’s been great so far," the source stated, adding, "Ben’s been in a great mood and super fun to work with.”
To note, the recent photos came after Ben Affleck parted ways with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez as she filed for divorce in August 2024 and it was finalized in January 2025.
The couple rekindle their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.
