Entertainment

Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce

The ‘Argo’ actor was spotted wearing a wedding ring after parting ways from ex-wife JLo

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck sported a striking wedding ring in his latest appearance.

On Saturday, April 5, Page Six reported that the Argo star was seen wearing a wedding band on the set of his upcoming film, Animals.

During his break, the Deep Water actor was spotted wearing a white button up shirt layered with a patterned, grey jacket, and a pair of jeans as he enjoyed a cigarette and a coffee in Los Angeles.

In the photographs, Ben sported a striking wedding ring, which according to the outlet, is unclear if it was his own ring or belonged to his character in the forthcoming movie, as he plays the role of a married man.

Related: Ben Affleck shares new statement after Jennifer Lopez divorce claims

P.C. Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID
P.C. Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

“Desperate to pay their son's ransom, a mayoral candidate and his wife resort to extreme measures, revealing dark secrets they never intended to bring to light,” read the storyline of Ben Affleck’s upcoming film on IMDb.

This comes just a few weeks after the Gone Girl actor broke silence on his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Sharing one of the reasons behind their separation, Ben Affleck stated, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, 'Oh, this is interesting'.”

Related: Ben Affleck reveals bombshell reason behind Jennifer Lopez divorce

The former lovebirds finalized their divorce on January 6, 2025.

Terrence Howard levels explosive claims against Diddy amid new legal woes
Terrence Howard levels explosive claims against Diddy amid new legal woes
Jennifer Aniston takes blunt swipe at Trump’s 10 percent tariff plan
Jennifer Aniston takes blunt swipe at Trump’s 10 percent tariff plan
IU posts sweet on-set moments from ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’
IU posts sweet on-set moments from ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on brother Romeo's controversy
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on brother Romeo's controversy
Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture
Justin Bieber gives sweet nod to Rihanna after announcing new fashion venture
Dua Lipa wraps first leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Australia, NZ
Dua Lipa wraps first leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Australia, NZ
Finn Wolfhard credits Jesse Eisenberg for his directorial debut
Finn Wolfhard credits Jesse Eisenberg for his directorial debut
Shakira posts breathtaking aerial shot from LMYNL Tour in Santiago: See
Shakira posts breathtaking aerial shot from LMYNL Tour in Santiago: See
Kim Sae Ron's close pal honours her in emotional letter
Kim Sae Ron's close pal honours her in emotional letter
Hailey Bieber drops subtle hint about 'troubled' marriage with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber drops subtle hint about 'troubled' marriage with Justin Bieber
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell enjoy intimate dinner with surprise a-list guest
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell enjoy intimate dinner with surprise a-list guest
Elton John gets candid about struggles in new album creation
Elton John gets candid about struggles in new album creation