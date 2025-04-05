Ben Affleck boldly debuts wedding ring after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck sported a striking wedding ring in his latest appearance.
On Saturday, April 5, Page Six reported that the Argo star was seen wearing a wedding band on the set of his upcoming film, Animals.
During his break, the Deep Water actor was spotted wearing a white button up shirt layered with a patterned, grey jacket, and a pair of jeans as he enjoyed a cigarette and a coffee in Los Angeles.
In the photographs, Ben sported a striking wedding ring, which according to the outlet, is unclear if it was his own ring or belonged to his character in the forthcoming movie, as he plays the role of a married man.
“Desperate to pay their son's ransom, a mayoral candidate and his wife resort to extreme measures, revealing dark secrets they never intended to bring to light,” read the storyline of Ben Affleck’s upcoming film on IMDb.
This comes just a few weeks after the Gone Girl actor broke silence on his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
Sharing one of the reasons behind their separation, Ben Affleck stated, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, 'Oh, this is interesting'.”
The former lovebirds finalized their divorce on January 6, 2025.