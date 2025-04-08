'Zoë Kravitz keeps her romance with Austin Butler 'under wraps 

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler reportedly took their whirlwind romance away from the spotlight.
The couple, who initially sparked dating rumors in October 2024, is growing close after their breakups with their respective former partners.
An insider has recently disclosed to US Sun that the two are going strong in their secret relationship and have been spending quality time together.
"Their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet," the tipster noted.
Related: Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz part ways after 3 years of romance
The source further claimed, "They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."
Kravitz and Butler ignited romance speculations at the set of their upcoming film, Caught Stealing, where they were spotted sharing PDA-filled moments before wrapping their new project.
As reported by Mail Online, Butler will be seen playing the character of a burned-out ex-baseball player, Hank Thompson, while Kravtiz has portrayed the role of Yvonne in the crime-thriller film.
For those unaware, before romantically connecting with each other, they have been in a serious relationship with their exes.
The Batman starlet called off her engagement with former fiancé, Channing Tatum, in October 2024.
While, Butler parted ways with his ex-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, in late 2024.
As of now, neither Zoë Kravitz nor Austin Butler have confirmed these ongoing romance reports.
Their movie, Caught Stealing, is scheduled to be released across theatres on August 29, 2025.
Related: Zoë Kravitz gushes over ex-fiancé Channing Tatum: ‘I care for him’