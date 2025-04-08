Prince Harry appears at London Court of Appeal for security case

Royal

The Duke of Sussex arrived in London on Sunday for his court hearing to acquire police protection in the UK

  by Web Desk
  April 08, 2025
Prince Harry was spotted arriving at the London Court of Appeal as he continues his legal battle against the UK government over the decision to strip him of police protection.

The Duke of Sussex reached London on Sunday before his hearing which is set to occur on Tuesday and on Wednesday.

As per GB News, Harry marked his return for an appeal against a High Court ruling on his security protection.

Notably, the father-of-two has been pursuing legal proceedings against the Home Office following a February 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures.

In his legal battle, Harry asserted that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, cannot "feel at home" or "safe" in the UK unless his police protection is fully restored.

Previously, the court stated that Harry's "status" had changed as he is no longer a "full-time working member of the Royal Family".

The Court of Appeal has ordered that the majority of the Duke of Sussex’s case be heard in public.

But the most confidential evidence will be heard during "short periods in private" sessions.

