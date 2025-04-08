Meghan Markle makes surprise announcement after Harry flies to UK

The wait is finally over as the first episode of Meghan Markle's podcast is out now!
Amid the news of Prince Harry arriving in the UK, Meghan Markle turned to her Instagram account to make a delightful announcement.
Alongside a snippet of Confession of a Female Founder on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Meghan revealed that the first episode has officially released now.
The Duchess of Sussex who first announced her podcast on March 13, 2025 on her Instagram account in a statement which read, "I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!"
"I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses," Meghan added.
The mother-of-two further revealed, "They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever."
While reflecting on her experience working on the podcast she admitted, "It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?) First episode is April 8th!"
Meghan Markle's podcast was released shortly amid Prince Harry's first day of hearing in London Court of Appeal on Tuesday.
Harry appeared at London's Royal Courts of Justice as he is trying to overturn a decision taken by Home Office in February 2020, according to which the duke would not automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.
Last year, the High Court ruled in favour of Home Office's decision, dubbing it lawful.
At that time, the youngest son of King Charles was also refused permission to challenge that ruling in a higher court.
However, the Court of Appeal agreed to hear the case upon Harry's request.
For the unversed, Prince Harry's security was stripped in 2020 after he stepped down from his royal duties alongside wife Meghan Markle and moved to the US.