Anne Hathaway shares exciting update on her upcoming movie 'Verity'

Anne Hathaway won her fans’ hearts by sharing a delightful update on her highly-anticipated movie, Verity.
Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old American actress dropped a heartfelt video featuring herself holding a 2018 psychological-thriller novel written by Colleen Hoover.
Hathaway also played a 1999 hit track, Baby One More Time, performed by the renowned band, Travis.
Her post was accompanied by a caption, where she revealed that her new movie has been wrapped and will be released across theatres on May 15, 2026.
She penned, "So Be It… that’s a wrap on the #VerityMovie production! See you in theaters May 15, 2026."
The Interstellar alum began filming for the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's movie in February this year.
As per multiple media reports, the plot of the film revolves around the story of a ghostwriter for popular author Verity Crawford [Hathaway.]
Hathaway has portrayed the leading character as Verity Crawford alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.
The forthcoming project is directed by Michael Showalter and produced by Anne Hathaway, Colleen Hoover, Michael Showalter, Nick Antosca, Stacey Sher, Jordana Mollick, and Alex Hedlund.