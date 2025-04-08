Lewis Hamiltion makes blunt admission ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix 

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton made harsh admission after continous diassapoint with his new team.
According to Mail Online, A poor qualifying session on Saturday left the seven-time world champion with a mountain to climb on raceday at Suzuka.
Starting from eighth, Hamilton was at least one of the few drivers to complete an overtake, passing Isack Hadjar of the Racing Bulls in the opening stages.
But that was as promising as the afternoon got for Hamilton. He finished three places behind Leclerc in seventh, meaning he has been outperformed by his new team-mate in both of the races they have completed this season.
“Happy I moved forwards,' said Hamilton, who was disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix having earlier claimed a surprise sprint race victory in Shanghai. 'I'm really hoping the next race we'll see some positive changes.”
“Through the first three races there's been a bit of a deficit between both sides of the garage. On my side something is underperforming, so it's good to know. With what I had, it was the best result I could get,” he added.
Both Ferrari drivers were involved in more tetchy conversations over the team radio in Japan, where Max Verstappen held his nerve to claim victory from pole position.