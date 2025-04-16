Angel Reese marks huge win at 22: 'so blessed'

Angel Reese has bagged a major win off the basketball court.
On Tuesday, April 15, the 22-year-old star player announced that she has officially became a homeowner.
Turning to her Instagram stories, Angel shared a click of herself in her new state as she put on her iconic smile.
The Chicago Sky player captioned the post with a green check sign emoji next to "Retired my momma," "Became a homeowner. All at 22, so blessed (with a blessed emoji)."
Angel also added a glimpse of her goals for 2025 in the corner of the post as she added the text, which read, "Knocked off 2 BIG things off my vision board in the first 4 months of the new year!"
The WNBA star found herself at the centre of online discourse in October 2024 after she shared that her reported $73,439 salary from the sports organisations was not enough to cover her living expenses.
Furthermore, in January 2025, Angel also revealed that she has payed off her mother's mortgage as she celebrated her birthday.
The No 5 on her podcast Unapologetically Angel noted, "Before we sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ you said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire or won’t work."
Notably, Angel main source of income is reportedly from her several endorsements including Hershey, Mattel, Xfinity, PlayStation, Amazon, Cash App, McDonald, and Reebok.