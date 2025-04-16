Max Verstappen gives big statement about upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has shared his excitement about Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a disappointing Bahrain Grand Prix.
In the previous GP, the four-time champion secured a seventh position in qualifying race and sixth on the big event, where Red Bull incompetence at both pit-stops played a major role.
On Tuesday, April 15, Max shared with the press, "Bahrain was quite a difficult weekend for us and didn’t really go our way at all."
The 27-year-old driver added, "We had some issues that set us back and we still have a lot to do on the car to get us where we need to be."
While mentioning the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, where he emerged the fastest, Max continued, "However, last year Jeddah was a good track for us and it is a proper high speed semi street circuit which is fun to drive. Typically, there is less tyre degradation at this circuit, so it naturally should be a better race for us."
He concluded the press meet, revealing, "We have a final push with this being the third race and final weekend of the triple header so hopefully we can find more pace and bring out a performance similar to Japan."
Notably, all drivers along with their teams are gearing for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 20, 2025.