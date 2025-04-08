Entertainment

David Beckham's youngest son Cruz backs brother Romeo amid siblings feud

Cruz Beckham's older brother Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham are not on speaking terms with each other

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
David Beckhams youngest son Cruz backs brother Romeo amid siblings feud
David Beckham's youngest son Cruz backs brother Romeo amid siblings feud

David and Victoria Beckham's two oldest children, Brooklyn and Romeo are having a serious feud with each other, forcing younger brother Cruz Beckham to speak out.

The Beckham brothers are reportedly not on speaking terms due to Romeo's relationship with Kim Turnbull, who is allegedly Brooklyn's ex.

On Monday, April 7, the 22-year-old former footballer turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of pictures with the caption, "This song felt appropriate."


The social media post, which featured a silly selfie from Romeo and multiple stunning clicks of Kim, was paired with the theme song from film Ratatouille.

After noticing a critical comment about his brother, which read,"It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too?" the 20-year-old set the record straight.

While mentioning his oldest brother, he penned, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

Along with that, Cruz teasingly commented on the post, "so beautiful Romeo," earning a laughing emoji from Romeo as a reply.

The speculations of the feud starting when Brooklyn along with wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham did not join the family for Davis Beckham's early 50th birthday celebration.

Notably, Romeo and Kim were first romantically linked in November 2024, and were spotted at F1 driver Lando Norris's birthday bash, before confirming their status.

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Rihanna fuels third pregnancy speculation with major public move
Rihanna fuels third pregnancy speculation with major public move
Ryan Reynolds celebrates major milestone amid Blake Lively’s legal battle
Ryan Reynolds celebrates major milestone amid Blake Lively’s legal battle
Kristen Stewart reunites with ex Michael Angarano at 'Sacramento' premiere
Kristen Stewart reunites with ex Michael Angarano at 'Sacramento' premiere
Adam Levine announces new Maroon 5 album, single, tour
Adam Levine announces new Maroon 5 album, single, tour
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
Elton John, Madonna reconcile after years of feuding
Elton John, Madonna reconcile after years of feuding
Anne Hathaway shares exciting update on her upcoming movie 'Verity'
Anne Hathaway shares exciting update on her upcoming movie 'Verity'
Lizzo sparks backlash with her latest comments
Lizzo sparks backlash with her latest comments
Zoë Kravitz keeps her romance with Austin Butler 'under wraps'
Zoë Kravitz keeps her romance with Austin Butler 'under wraps'
Will Smith celebrates 30 years of his iconic film 'Bad Boys'
Will Smith celebrates 30 years of his iconic film 'Bad Boys'
Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni's lawsuit with cryptic post
Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni's lawsuit with cryptic post
Blake Lively makes big effort for Taylor Swift after ‘It Ends With Us’ drama
Blake Lively makes big effort for Taylor Swift after ‘It Ends With Us’ drama