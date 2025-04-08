David Beckham's youngest son Cruz backs brother Romeo amid siblings feud

David and Victoria Beckham's two oldest children, Brooklyn and Romeo are having a serious feud with each other, forcing younger brother Cruz Beckham to speak out.
The Beckham brothers are reportedly not on speaking terms due to Romeo's relationship with Kim Turnbull, who is allegedly Brooklyn's ex.
On Monday, April 7, the 22-year-old former footballer turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of pictures with the caption, "This song felt appropriate."
The social media post, which featured a silly selfie from Romeo and multiple stunning clicks of Kim, was paired with the theme song from film Ratatouille.
After noticing a critical comment about his brother, which read,"It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too?" the 20-year-old set the record straight.
While mentioning his oldest brother, he penned, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."
Along with that, Cruz teasingly commented on the post, "so beautiful Romeo," earning a laughing emoji from Romeo as a reply.
The speculations of the feud starting when Brooklyn along with wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham did not join the family for Davis Beckham's early 50th birthday celebration.
Notably, Romeo and Kim were first romantically linked in November 2024, and were spotted at F1 driver Lando Norris's birthday bash, before confirming their status.