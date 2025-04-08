Johnny Gaudreau's widow shares heartfelt announcement of newborn son

Meredith Gaudreau, who is the widow of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau has announced the birth of their third child.
This announcement comes seven months after Johnny Gaudreau passed away.
Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died in a tragic accident on August 29, 2024 when they were riding their bicycles on a road in New Jersey when a driver, who is believed to have been drunk, hit them.
Sadly, this happened just a few hours before they were going to take part in their sister’s wedding as groomsmen.
Meredith took to her Instagram account and shared the news of her newborn baby by posting a photo lovingly holding the baby in her arms and also wrote an emotional caption, “I had our third baby! 4/1/25 Another baby boy. Carter Michael Gaudreau - same middle name as his daddy. 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches - exact same as his daddy.. He looks exactly like his daddy too.”
She went on to share, “I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever.”
“John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy and miss you so much,” Meredith further expressed.
Meredith first shared the news of her pregnancy during her husband’s funeral in September last year, making it public for the first time at that emotional moment.
Johnny and his brother both were going to become fathers soon but sadly, they passed away before their babies were born.
In December, Matthew’s wife, Madeline announced on Instagram that she had given birth to a baby boy named Tripp Matthew.