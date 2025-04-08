Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves has released a new video in which Cristiano Ronaldo talks about his appearance in the game.
The majority of the gamers thought it was an April Fool's prank, but Fatal Fury: City of Wolves confirmed to feature Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the playable characters.
In the Fatal Fury series, Michael Max is a boxer best remembered for his Mike Tyson-esque design.
To note, that this list will soon grow with the debut of Cristiano Ronaldo in Fatal Fury: City of Wolves, and the soccer legend commented on this unusual partnership.
Ronaldo stated he's happy to be part of a traditional fighting game for the first time, calling it "very cool."
Additionally, he revealed that his favourite part of his character is the special moves. With Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed in the new Fatal Fury game, SNK released a brief gameplay trailer with part of his moves.
On the other hand, SNK surprised fans a second time by revealing that Salvatore Ganacci will be in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as one of the fighters.
It is worth mentioning that the appearances of Cristiano Ronaldo and Salvatore Ganacci in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves are just a few of a list of unexpected fighting game guests.
In addition to the two, players can anticipate more traditional SNK names, such as Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui, along with the appearances by Ken and Chun-Li in Fatal Fury: City of Wolves.
