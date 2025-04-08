King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy

King Charles, who is battling cancer, has reportedly been “concerned” about Prince Harry’s Sentebale controversy.
A few weeks back, the Duke of Sussex announced his resignation from the charity.
Harry was spotted touching down in London at around 3pm, a few hours after Charles left for state visit to Italy.
As per Hello!, a royal author Ingrid Seward noted that it’s a “shame” that the father-son duo could not meet to mend their estranged relationship.
The expert added, "If they don't see each other, it's a shame because I think that the King will be very concerned for his son about Sentebale. That's something that would concern you if your son had been pretty rude and unpleasant, you'd still be concerned that something he'd started in his own name that was so important to him, he'd had to resign from.”
She continued, “King Charles might have a few words of wisdom for Harry over that. If there was ever an appropriate moment, it would be an appropriate moment."
To note, Prince Harry is appealing the dismissal of his legal challenge over the level of protection he is given while visiting the UK at the Court of Appeal.