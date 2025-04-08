Priyanka Chopra shares delightful post after Nick Jonas’ Broadway opening

Priyanka Chopra has a delightful announcement to make!
On Tuesday, April 8, the Bollywood superstar, who has successfully made her mark in Hollywood as well with her incredible acting skills and stellar performances, turned to Instagram to share a delightful post.
In the new post, the Krishh actress dropped the trailer of her documentary, Born Hungry, and announced that the film is available to stream in the US and UK.
“The story is in the name… #BornHungry. I can’t wait for you all to experience the journey of Sash Simpson. Now available in the US and UK on @amazonprime and #itunes,” she penned in the caption.
Further in the caption, Priyanka also tagged her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and the documentary’s co-producer, Barry Avrich, along with official Instagram handles of Amazon Prime, iTunes, Tribeca Festival, and chef Sash Simpson.
Born Hungry is an inspiring story of “grit and determination, a runaway child from the streets of India is adopted by a family and becomes one of the top chefs in the world,” as per IMDb.
Moreover, the post comes just a day after Priyanka Chopra cheered on her husband, Nick Jonas, at the Broadway opening of his musical, The Last Five Years.
The play, which stars Tony-winner Adrienne Warren alongside the Do It Like That singer, is currently running at Hudson Theatre.