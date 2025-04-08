‘Don’t come back’: Royal fans blast Prince Harry over ongoing security case

Prince Harry has sparked fury among Royal fans with his appeal to get taxpayer-funded security.
On Tuesday, April 8, the Duke of Sussex made an appearance at London’s Court of Appeal to support his legal challenge over security arrangements in the UK.
After the estranged Prince and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as senior working royals, the Home Office decided to downgrade their security which is given only to the working members of the British Royal Family.
Home Office’s decision was backed by the UK court last year, which then ruled in favor of it, making the Duke challenge the verdict.
As Harry appeared at the court today to claim back the public-funded security for him, his wife, and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Royal fans expressed their fury over his ongoing appeal.
On a news article of the Daily Mail, a Royal fan blasted Prince Harry, stating, “The Duke of Whinger. He wanted financial independence. With that you pay your own way. You don’t get company benefits when you don’t work for the company any more.”
“Simple answer go back to your media hungry wife and don't come back to the UK,” another fumed.
A third expressed, “Whining, dim witted, pompous man-child. Must he keep on proving it so, time and again?”
“Let him pay for his own security, that's what other non working royals do. Why should our taxes pay for him, he does nothing for the country,” stated a fourth.
Meanwhile, one more penned, “Yes, he was been "singled out", (his words, not mine) ... and absolutely rightly so. 1) He no longer lives in the UK and that was HIS OWN decision. 2) He visited Nigeria and Colombia WITHOUT special protection ... and last but nor least 3) He does absolutely nothing for the British people.”
Prince Harry’s security case, which is a two-day appeal, will get the verdict tomorrow, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.