Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest

Meghan Markle pays homage to second guest of her podcast 'Confession of a Female Founder'

  April 15, 2025
Meghan Markle has fuelled fans excitement for new episode of her newly released podcast, Confession of a Female Founder.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 15, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet shared the poster of her podcast with a delightful announcement.

"So excited for you all to hear this latest episode with Girls Who Code and Moms First founder, @reshmasaujani!" she wrote.

Expressing her thoughts on hosting Reshma, Meghan added, "It was my pleasure to reconnect with her and dig into the real talk about building, balancing, and breaking through! (With babies, no less). How's that for some alliteration? :)"

Meghan Markle released the first episode of her podcast with the founder of dating app, Bumble, Whitney Wolfe, on April 8.

Confession of a Female Founder is Meghan's yet another Hollywood venture, which she announced after the release of her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan in March.

