Royal

Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse into her pre-Easter celebrations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025

Meghan Markle has offered a rare glimpse into her private pre-Easter celebrations as the festival comes to a corner.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 14, to share a video showcasing her beautiful decorations in preparation for the cultural holiday.

In the clip, the mother of two is seen carrying a basket filled with strawberries, eggs, oranges, and lavender flowers.

The video is accompanied by a heartfelt message, "Spring has sprung!"

In another slide, the 43-year-old British Royal Family member highlighted the bright sunlight and blooming flowers in her garden. 

She added a caption to her viral clip that read, "That means it’s almost Easter!"

The former actress-turned-businesswoman additionally announced that she has put Easter-themed products for sale on her lifestyle brand's official website, As Ever, which she launched on April 2, 2025. 

According to her post, the new "handpicked collection" was curated personally by her for fans and their loyal customers.

This update came after the duchess shared footage of her special gifts brought by her husband, Prince Harry from his recent surprise visit to Ukraine. 

The Duke of Sussex brought back a popular cake from the war-sensitive country for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and for Meghan Markle.    

