Royal

Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment

Queen Camilla refuted the claims that the British Monarch might reduce his workload with a blunt response

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment

Queen Camilla couldn’t help but share a playful quip when asked about King Charles scaling back his royal duties amid cancer treatment.

As per GB News, the Queen Consort, refuted the claims that the British Monarch might reduce his workload with a blunt "Dream on" response.

"I think he loves his work, and it keeps him going. And I think it's wonderful, you know, if you've been ill and you are recovering, you're getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That's the problem," Queen Camilla told the BBC.

The queen went on to say that King Charles devoted to helping those around him..

"That's what he's driven by — helping others," she added, suggesting the King's dedication to public service remains strong despite his health struggles after cancer diagnosis in February 05, 2024.

To note, despite his health concerns, King Charles made his Italy visit busy with full of royal engagements.

During the visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla maintained a busy schedule of engagements as they toured the historic Colosseum, one of Rome's most iconic landmarks.

They also attended a state dinner, showcasing the diplomatic importance of their visit.

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies
Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration
Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration
Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech
Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech
Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video
Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack