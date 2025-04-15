Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment

Queen Camilla couldn’t help but share a playful quip when asked about King Charles scaling back his royal duties amid cancer treatment.
As per GB News, the Queen Consort, refuted the claims that the British Monarch might reduce his workload with a blunt "Dream on" response.
"I think he loves his work, and it keeps him going. And I think it's wonderful, you know, if you've been ill and you are recovering, you're getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That's the problem," Queen Camilla told the BBC.
The queen went on to say that King Charles devoted to helping those around him..
"That's what he's driven by — helping others," she added, suggesting the King's dedication to public service remains strong despite his health struggles after cancer diagnosis in February 05, 2024.
To note, despite his health concerns, King Charles made his Italy visit busy with full of royal engagements.
During the visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla maintained a busy schedule of engagements as they toured the historic Colosseum, one of Rome's most iconic landmarks.
They also attended a state dinner, showcasing the diplomatic importance of their visit.