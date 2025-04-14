Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank made an adorable appearance on Princess Beatrice’s husband’s Instagram account.
Taking to his social media handle on Monday, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared two sweet snaps from his and Beatrice's double date with Eugenie and her husband.
The royal couples enjoyed a day out at the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday.
In the photo, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew could be seen smiling ear to ear as she posed with husband, Brooksbank on the pit lane of the track.
Jack looked dapper in a full grey suit as he lovingly wrapped one arm around his wife while Eugenie turned heads in a forest green dress, white sneakers and white-framed sunglasses.
Edoardo also shared a cute image of himself with Beatrice from the same location, with both dressed to the nines.
The picture showed Beatrice sizzling in a tailored Sezane ‘Silvana’ dress with a bold Ecru and Green graphic print.
Meanwhile, Edoardo donned a powder blue shirt tucked into high-waisted pleated trousers for the game event.
Later on, the British-born property developer added the two photos to an Instagram collection titled "FAMILY".