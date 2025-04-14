Royal

Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack

The royal couples enjoyed a day out at the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank made an adorable appearance on Princess Beatrice’s husband’s Instagram account.

Taking to his social media handle on Monday, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared two sweet snaps from his and Beatrice's double date with Eugenie and her husband.

The royal couples enjoyed a day out at the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday.

In the photo, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew could be seen smiling ear to ear as she posed with husband, Brooksbank on the pit lane of the track.

Jack looked dapper in a full grey suit as he lovingly wrapped one arm around his wife while Eugenie turned heads in a forest green dress, white sneakers and white-framed sunglasses.

Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack

Edoardo also shared a cute image of himself with Beatrice from the same location, with both dressed to the nines.

The picture showed Beatrice sizzling in a tailored Sezane ‘Silvana’ dress with a bold Ecru and Green graphic print.

Meanwhile, Edoardo donned a powder blue shirt tucked into high-waisted pleated trousers for the game event.

Later on, the British-born property developer added the two photos to an Instagram collection titled "FAMILY".

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse into her pre-Easter celebrations
Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse into her pre-Easter celebrations
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive special gifts during their Italian visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive special gifts during their Italian visit
Prince Carl Philip reveals special date for Princess Ines christening
Prince Carl Philip reveals special date for Princess Ines christening
Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with huge gift after his hospitalization
Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with huge gift after his hospitalization
Sweden’s royal family unveils Queen Mary of Denmark’s Seraphim Shield
Sweden’s royal family unveils Queen Mary of Denmark’s Seraphim Shield
King Felipe shares exciting video update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Felipe shares exciting video update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Charles celebrates Rory McIlroy's historic win after wrapping Italy tour
King Charles celebrates Rory McIlroy's historic win after wrapping Italy tour
Prince Harry's fresh attempt to reunite with Prince William, Kate 'failed'
Prince Harry's fresh attempt to reunite with Prince William, Kate 'failed'
King Felipe, Letizia pay moving tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa on his death
King Felipe, Letizia pay moving tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa on his death
King Charles shares special wish after Queen Camilla's update on his cancer
King Charles shares special wish after Queen Camilla's update on his cancer