Kate Middleton, Prince William exclusive photos of skiing in France go viral

Princess Kate and Prince William are making the most of their kids Easter break in Europe.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three kids, Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte were photographed while enjoying skiing in the French Alps last week.
In a slew of exclusive photos clicked by BLACKBIRD on April 3, the future Queen can be seen in high spirits.
For the exotic skiing holiday, Catherine wore navy pants with red and white racing stripes along the side, paired it with a white and navy jacket and pink goggles.
While her daughter, Charlotte and youngest son Louis were a vision in royal blue ski jackets.
Shortly after the photos went viral on social media, they garnered immense praises from the royal fans.
One fan commented, "Catherine ski skill is top."
"Princess Catherine looks wonderful," another praised.
"Lovely family," a third noted.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's exclusive photos were released on April 10, the last day of King Charles and Queen Camilla's four-day state visit to Italy.