US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador

The US Supreme Court has instructed President Donald Trump administration to help with the return of a man mistakenly deported to jail in El Salvador.
As reported by BBC, On March 15, 2025, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported to a notorious prison known for holding terrorists due to an "administrative error."
On Thursday, April 10, following the block on his case, implemented by Chief Justice John Roberts, in a 9-0 ruling the court lifted the block on the lower court's order.
According to justices ruling, the order "requires the Government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent."
Garcia, a Salvodorian migrant, is one of many migrants the US placed in military planes last month to sent to the infamous Cecot (Centre for the Confinement of Terrorism), a prison known for housing gang members.
Following the court's order, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, a lawyer for Garcia shared that the "rule of law prevailed."
The attorney added, "the Supreme Court upheld the district judge's order that the government has to bring Kilmar home."
The case is set to return to the trial court, however, justices did not give the administration a deadline for when the 29-year-old would be returning.
Notably, as a teenager, Garcia entered the US illegally from El Salvador and in 2019 he was arrested with three other men.
However, due to the risk of persecution from local gangs in his home country, he was granted protection from deportation.