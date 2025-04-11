Entertainment

Taylor Swift takes legal action against Kanye West over vulgar accusation

Kanye West posted a series of sexually explicit messages about Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles

  • by Web Desk
  • April 11, 2025
Taylor Swift has reportedly filed a cease and desist against Kanye West after he posted a series of sexually explicit tweets about her and two of the Hollywood’s most famous men.

In an unhinged hours-long rant, West, who is now known by Ye, accused that the Lover singer had sexual intercourse with both Justin Bieber and Harry Styles at the same time.

West did not stop there as he also described the supposed encounter in disturbingly graphic terms.

Now, a source close to Swift told the Daily Mail that she is done with the disgraced rapper's bizarre behavior.

“This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false they are defamatory,” the insider told the outlet.

They continued, “This isn't just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career.”

According to the insider, Swift feels she is “left with no other option” than to issue a cease and desist, a formal written notice demanding that the recipient immediately stop an allegedly illegal activity.

It serves as a final warning before more serious legal action is taken.

Meanwhile, sources close to Styles and Bieber said they both denied the vulgar claims and have shown anger on this latest West stunt. 

This incident is the most recent addition to a disturbing pattern of behavior initiated by Kanye West and targeted at Taylor Swift.

