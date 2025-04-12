Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94

Canadian director Ted Kotcheff has passed away at the age of 94.
The sad demise of the filmmaker was confirmed by his family to the Canadian outlet Globe and Mail, on Friday, April 11.
However, a cause of death and other details are yet to be revealed.
Born William Theodore Kotcheff in 1931 in Toronto, Ontario, Ted directed dozens of hit films, including 1982's First Blood to the 1989 dark comedy Weekend at Bernie's.
His other notable work include the original 1977's Fun with Dick and Jane and the 1974's Richard Dreyfus comedy/drama The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz.
Ted last gave his expertise to 1997’s film, Borrowed Hearts, which starred Roma Downey and aired on CBS.
In his 2017 memoir, Director’s Cut: My Life in Film, Ted revealed what played a major role in his decision to spend his life telling stories.
“I remember thinking, at four, ‘What sort of world would do that? It shaped me, made me compassionate about other people’s stories,” an excerpt from the book read, according to The Globe and Mail.
Besides his career in movies, Ted Kotcheff also launched his career in television, directing live dramas.