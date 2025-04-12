Royal

Here’s why Queen Camilla isn’t ‘allowed’ to wear white in front of Pope

Queen Camilla and King Charles met Pope Francis during state visit to Italy last week

  Web Desk
  
  • April 12, 2025
Queen Camilla recently met Pope Francis with her husband King Charles during the state visit to Italy last week.

For the appearance, the Queen wore a conservative elegant black ensemble, unlike other royal ladies, including Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Maria Teresa, The Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, who all wore white outfits for their respective meetings with the Pope

This is due to Queen Camilla was not allowed to wear white in front of the pope as she isn't Catholic.

The Queen doesn't have the “il privilegio del bianco” (the privilege of the white) which allows female royals to wear white in front of the Pope.

Respecting the protocol, the Queen opted for a black tailored dress, which fell to below her knees and covered her shoulders and arms.

“The privilege of the white” also extends to Belgium's Queen Paola and Princess Marina of Naples.

The special meeting, which took place at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, happened on day three of Charles and Camilla's four-day State Visit to Italy. 

