Prince Harry makes big plans for kids after emotional message to Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eyeing some family time in their extremely busy diaries.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been extremely busy lately as Meghan recently released her podcast, Confession of a Female Founder and Harry made a brief visit to the UK for a two-day hearing in security case, followed by a surprise trip to Ukraine.
Being so occupied since the beginning of this year has left no chance for Harry and Meghan to spend some quality time with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Now, an inside source has lift the curtain on the 40-year-old royal and his wife's intimate plans to make the most of their summer with the kids.
“They are taking some solid time off this summer, they want to enjoy lazy summer days at home in Montecito, taking the kids to the beach and having friends over for pool parties and al fresco dinners,” the source told InTouch.
The insider further revealed, “There’s some talk that they’ll meet up with friends on the East Coast for a group trip with all the kids.”
“Since they don’t do big group trips with their family like a lot of people do, they try to recreate a similar vibe with their core group of friends” added the source.
This delightful update comes after Prince Harry's recent emotional confession, which is believed to be aimed at the Royal Family.
In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine outside London Court to Appeal on Tuesday, April 9, first day of his UK security case hearing, Harry revealed that he is “exhausted and overwhelmed.”
While leaving the court room the duke admitted that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case — and that’s really sad.”
About Prince Harry UK security case
The state security provided to the Duke of Sussex and his wife was removed by the Home Office when he left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US.
However, Harry filed an appeal in the High Court in an attempt to reclaim the tax-payers funded security for him and his family, so he can easily visit his homeland whenever needed.
In a shocking blow to the duke, a High Court judge ruled in favour of Home Office’s decision to not provide a bespoke security to Harry, while also revoking his rights to appeal against the verdict in a higher court.
Afterwards, the youngest son of King Charles III took the security case to London Court to Appeal, who scheduled the case for a two-day hearing, on April 9 and 10.
As per the reports, the father-of-two closely followed the proceedings of his appeal regarding the removal of automatic state-backed security during the two-day hearing in London’s Royal Courts.