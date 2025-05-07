Prince Harry's 'deeply unpleasant' remarks about King's health lands him in trouble

Prince Harry has sparked prosecution for treason calls with his insensitive remarks about King Charles' health.
The Duke of Sussex created headlines with his emotional interview with BBC last week, in which he expressed the desire to reunite with Royal Family amid concerning health issues of his cancer-stricken father.
In his 30-minute long exclusive conversation with the aforementioned outlet after facing defeat in UK security case in London Court to Appeal, Harry said, "I don't know how much longer my father has."
"He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile," added Harry.
Now a royal expert has claimed that some members of the royal fold think that the Duke of Sussex should be prosecuted for his distasteful remarks about his majesty.
"I have had several people contact me to say that Harry should be prosecuted for treason," said Richard Eden.
As per Daily Mail's Royal editor, "The way he sort of put it, 'I don't know how long he has left'" gives a totally opposite insight into King Charles health amid cancer treatment to what the palace has been updating.
"It did seem deeply unpleasant, I would say," he added.
What is treason in British law?
According to the 1352 treason law, it is a crime to "compass the death of the sovereign."
Prince Harry's feud with Royal Family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle severed their ties with the Royal Family after making bombshell remarks about them on numerous occasions since moving to the US in 2020.