Princess Anne to lead milestone celebrations in Liverpool

Princess Anne is gearing for yet another exciting Royal engagement after VE DAY 80th anniversary celebrations.
The Princess Royal will lead the celebratory events of Cunard's 185th anniversary in Liverpool commencing from May 26, 2025 after the arrival of Cunard's newest ship, Queen Anne, in the Mersey.
As reported by Yahoo, the sister of King Charles will lead Cunard tribute, followed by the official opening of its 185th 'Sea of Glamour' exhibition at The Royal Liver Building.
The purpose of the exhibition is to showcase the cultural heritage of life at sea through Cunard's illustrious 185-year history.
Cunard's president Katie McAlister pays homage to Princess Anne
Honouring the hardest working royal, the president of Cunard, Katie McAlister, said, "This is a landmark moment for Cunard, and we are incredibly honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness to Liverpool as we celebrate 185 years of our heritage."
"The opening of the Sea of Glamour exhibition is a fitting tribute to the elegance and legacy that define Cunard, and to the special bond we share with this great city," he added.
The Sea of Glamour exhibition, featuring a collection of 185 photos of musicians, politicians, Hollywood icons, and royalty from the Cunard archives will be opened to the general public between May 28 and June 17.