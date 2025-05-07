Prince Harry makes heartfelt plea in first appearance since BBC interview

Prince Harry has made heartfelt appeal in first public appearance since giving bombshell BBC interview.
The conference coincided with Prince Archie's 6th birthday and the second anniversary of King Charles' coronation.
At the event, hosted by Dr. Tessy Ojo, the CEO of the Diana Award, the father-of-two took part in a discussion which saw ServiceNow's Paul Fipps alongside award recipients Christina Williams and Sonny Khan.
During the conversation, Prince Harry issued a passionate call to action for greater investment in young people, emphasizing their potential to drive meaningful change.
“Through the Diana Award, I've had the privilege of meeting young people who have turned adversity into action. That’s not just inspiring — it's the kind of untapped potential we can’t afford to overlook,” Harry said.
He continued, “Far too many young people are locked out of leadership pipelines because we’ve failed to build truly inclusive and accessible pathways.”
“This generation isn’t waiting for permission to lead — they are already doing it. They bring emotional intelligence, social awareness, and an honesty about mental health that previous generations struggled to express. What sets them apart isn’t just their boldness, but their refusal to settle for the status quo," the duke added.
Prince Harry's passionate plea comes days after he gave bombshell interview to BBC.
Prince Harry BBC interview
Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to BBC after losing his legal appeal to restore his security in the U.K on Friday, May 2.
The Duke of Sussex made many shocking comments in the interview about his ailing father, King Charles and the Royal family.