Royal

Prince Harry makes heartfelt plea in first appearance since BBC interview

The Duke of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to BBC after losing his UK security case on Friday, May 2

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Prince Harry makes heartfelt plea in first appearance since BBC interview
Prince Harry makes heartfelt plea in first appearance since BBC interview

Prince Harry has made heartfelt appeal in first public appearance since giving bombshell BBC interview.

The conference coincided with Prince Archie's 6th birthday and the second anniversary of King Charles' coronation.

At the event, hosted by Dr. Tessy Ojo, the CEO of the Diana Award, the father-of-two took part in a discussion which saw ServiceNow's Paul Fipps alongside award recipients Christina Williams and Sonny Khan.

During the conversation, Prince Harry issued a passionate call to action for greater investment in young people, emphasizing their potential to drive meaningful change.

“Through the Diana Award, I've had the privilege of meeting young people who have turned adversity into action. That’s not just inspiring — it's the kind of untapped potential we can’t afford to overlook,” Harry said. 

He continued, “Far too many young people are locked out of leadership pipelines because we’ve failed to build truly inclusive and accessible pathways.”   

“This generation isn’t waiting for permission to lead — they are already doing it. They bring emotional intelligence, social awareness, and an honesty about mental health that previous generations struggled to express. What sets them apart isn’t just their boldness, but their refusal to settle for the status quo," the duke added.

Prince Harry's passionate plea comes days after he gave bombshell interview to BBC. 

Prince Harry BBC interview

Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to BBC after losing his legal appeal to restore his security in the U.K on Friday, May 2.

The Duke of Sussex made many shocking comments in the interview about his ailing father, King Charles and the Royal family.

Prince Harry makes heartfelt plea in first appearance since BBC interview

Prince Harry makes heartfelt plea in first appearance since BBC interview
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor
US Navy jet falls into sea from Truman aircraft carrier

US Navy jet falls into sea from Truman aircraft carrier
Prince Harry makes high-profile appearance in Las Vegas to support Diana Awards

Prince Harry makes high-profile appearance in Las Vegas to support Diana Awards
King Charles, Princess Diana’s sister share moment at big royal event
King Charles, Princess Diana’s sister share moment at big royal event
King Charles sends rarely seen royals to Denmark for sombre event
King Charles sends rarely seen royals to Denmark for sombre event
Prince Harry makes high-profile appearance in Las Vegas to support Diana Awards
Prince Harry makes high-profile appearance in Las Vegas to support Diana Awards
Prince Harry's 'deeply unpleasant' remarks about King's health lands him in trouble
Prince Harry's 'deeply unpleasant' remarks about King's health lands him in trouble
Princess Anne to lead milestone celebrations in Liverpool
Princess Anne to lead milestone celebrations in Liverpool
Queen Camilla reunited with ex-husband before VE Day celebrations
Queen Camilla reunited with ex-husband before VE Day celebrations
Prince Harry receives warning from Judge amid major legal battle
Prince Harry receives warning from Judge amid major legal battle
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Anne with spirited new trait
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Anne with spirited new trait
Sarah Ferguson issues sad statement after fresh snub from King Charles
Sarah Ferguson issues sad statement after fresh snub from King Charles
King Charles graces blue carpet at ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ premiere
King Charles graces blue carpet at ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ premiere
Prince William misses King Charles' event for private film screening
Prince William misses King Charles' event for private film screening
Sarah Ferguson launches Global Impact Platform with 'powerful' statement
Sarah Ferguson launches Global Impact Platform with 'powerful' statement