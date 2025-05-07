Princess Charlotte channels Princess Anne with spirited new trait

Princess Charlotte is said to be showing signs of a bold and "feisty" personality reminiscent of her great-aunt Princess Anne.
As per Hello Magazine, the royal expert Phil Dampier shared that the daughter of Prince and Princess of Wales is unusually empathetic for her age.
The expert mentioned that the young Princess "has been a great source of strength" to her mother Kate during her cancer treatment.
He also said that Charlotte has inherited her maturity from her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and a feistiness from her great-aunt, the Princess Royal.
Dampier stated, "Winston Churchill once said of Queen Elizabeth that he had never seen such maturity in a child so young, and Charlotte seems to have inherited that trait from her great-grandmother, to whom she bears an uncanny resemblance.”
The expert explained, "I'm told that Charlotte has also inherited from the late Queen a brilliant ability to mimic prominent figures,” adding, "She's a kind soul with a reputation for being feisty and keeping her brothers under control."
Princess Charlotte 10th birthday:
Notably, the remark for Princess Charlotte came after the Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter celebrated her tenth birthday.
The royal couple shared a candid iPhone snap taken by mum Princess Kate to mark the occasion.
In a shared image the young Princess beaming with a smile, sitting outdoors in a leaf-print camo jacket and ponytail, with a backpack on her shoulders.